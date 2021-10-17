Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.77 Million

Analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will announce $125.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.20 million to $126.30 million. Q2 reported sales of $103.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $498.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $496.68 million to $498.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $590.64 million, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $605.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QTWO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $4,795,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,760 shares of company stock worth $10,955,291 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Q2 by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Q2 by 936.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:QTWO traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,831. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average of $94.51. Q2 has a 12 month low of $73.51 and a 12 month high of $148.56.

Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

