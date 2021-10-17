Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Billion

Brokerages expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to report $5.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.97 billion and the lowest is $5.31 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $20.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.71 billion to $21.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $22.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. Argus started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after purchasing an additional 661,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,232 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,493 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $21.46. 15,819,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,533,469. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.