Zacks: Brokerages Expect Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.45). Evelo Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($2.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01.

EVLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVLO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,391. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95. The company has a market cap of $424.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $19.93.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

