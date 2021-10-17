Zacks: Brokerages Expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.78. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

GBCI stock opened at $53.93 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.55%.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

