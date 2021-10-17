Zacks: Brokerages Expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Will Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to announce earnings of $2.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06. The J. M. Smucker posted earnings per share of $2.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $8.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $9.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The J. M. Smucker.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

SJM stock opened at $122.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.00 and its 200 day moving average is $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 155,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,708,000 after purchasing an additional 38,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,185,000 after purchasing an additional 151,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The J. M. Smucker (SJM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.