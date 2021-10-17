Zacks Investment Research Lowers Koppers (NYSE:KOP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49. Koppers has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $713.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.04.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2,570.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 383.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 12.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

