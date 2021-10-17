Zacks Investment Research Lowers Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Separately, Stephens cut Midland States Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $564.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $67.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,344,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 29.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 13.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

