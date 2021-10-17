Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stride (NYSE:LRN) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stride Inc. is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, the company delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development. Stride Inc., formerly known as K12 Inc., is based in Herndon, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

LRN opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. Stride has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stride will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stride during the second quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Stride during the first quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Stride by 47.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Stride by 164.3% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Stride by 12.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

