Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) to Strong-Buy

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MAG. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

MAG stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 293.67 and a beta of 0.98. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MAG Silver by 11.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 98,230 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,340,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,289,000 after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 13.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 39.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 892,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,673,000 after acquiring an additional 250,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

