Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) to “Buy”

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MXL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $205.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $661,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,576,193. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at $194,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

