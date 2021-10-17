Zealium 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Zealium has a market capitalization of $40,457.56 and approximately $17.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zealium has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. One Zealium coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010757 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.17 or 0.00344480 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

