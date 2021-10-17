Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lessened its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,730,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,172,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBRA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.14.

ZBRA opened at $515.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $554.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $525.94. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $281.02 and a 12 month high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

