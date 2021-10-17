Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,815 shares of company stock worth $10,850,755 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $202.22 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $210.10. The stock has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.05 and a 200-day moving average of $188.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

