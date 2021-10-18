-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.10). Stitch Fix posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 244.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,485 shares of company stock worth $7,128,377 over the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.89. 108,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,783. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.64 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

