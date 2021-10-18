$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.20. Hostess Brands also posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TWNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,290. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

