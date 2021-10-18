$0.20 EPS Expected for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Independence Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%.

IRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 310,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,681. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 113.58, a PEG ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.92. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $21.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

