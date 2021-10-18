-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AQST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $4.05. 7,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,676. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $8.06.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

