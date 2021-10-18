-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will announce ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.54). Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

XENE stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.