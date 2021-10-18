$0.44 EPS Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. Healthcare Trust of America posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

HTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,349,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,693 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,393,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,190 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,717,000 after purchasing an additional 884,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,364,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,123,000 after purchasing an additional 814,232 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.49. The company had a trading volume of 44,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,743. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.43 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $33.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.02%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

