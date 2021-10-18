-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCRB shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

NASDAQ:MCRB traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 49,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $76,063,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,647,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,659 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 824.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 869,225 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,919,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,120,000 after purchasing an additional 638,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 77.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 274,093 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

