-$0.54 EPS Expected for Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) to report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aridis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($1.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million.

ARDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.49. 26,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.11. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27.

In other news, CEO Vu Truong acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $25,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 105,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 459,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares during the period. 8.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

