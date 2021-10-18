$0.82 EPS Expected for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for VEREIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. VEREIT reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VEREIT.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Shares of VER traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,884. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VER. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 828.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VEREIT by 37.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

