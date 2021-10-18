$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.33. Aflac posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $55.16. 2,669,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,475. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.56. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after buying an additional 1,685,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,199,000 after buying an additional 48,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Aflac by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,355,000 after buying an additional 345,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

