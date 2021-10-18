$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to report sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UAA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

Under Armour stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,476,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,172. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 34,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

