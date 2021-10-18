$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will report sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $656.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $6.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $6.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $11.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $170.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded down $8.80 on Friday, hitting $85.50. 38,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,036. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $84.92 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.02 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 40,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

