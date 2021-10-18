150,539 Shares in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 167.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 68,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 68.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 449,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 183,058 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Shares of BNR opened at $14.36 on Monday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of -1.59.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price target for the company.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.