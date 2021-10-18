$155.58 Million in Sales Expected for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will post $155.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $154.73 million. Natera posted sales of $98.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $618.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $617.45 million to $619.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $767.17 million, with estimates ranging from $750.24 million to $791.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

In other Natera news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $550,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Healy bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,336. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,816 shares of company stock valued at $25,936,573. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth $10,283,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,880.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after buying an additional 700,432 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 42.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,316,000 after buying an additional 691,703 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 125.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,000,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,602,000 after buying an additional 556,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at $47,284,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.39. The stock had a trading volume of 350,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.26. Natera has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.81.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

