1,646 Shares in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 435.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ITM opened at $51.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.87 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

