$172.62 Million in Sales Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to announce sales of $172.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $193.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $679.36 million, with estimates ranging from $668.89 million to $698.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $161.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.79 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

HLX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.32. 36,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.43 million, a P/E ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 3.36. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.