$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will announce sales of $2.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the highest is $2.18 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $2.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%.

BHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.07. 1,000,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.26. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,896.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 36,427 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,091,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,692,000 after purchasing an additional 316,478 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2,251.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 139,792 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

