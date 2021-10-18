$2.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to announce $2.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the highest is $3.07 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $9.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $10.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $12.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 954.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources stock opened at $29.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.