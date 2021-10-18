$251.45 Million in Sales Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will post $251.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $256.00 million. The Shyft Group reported sales of $203.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $922.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $922.00 million to $923.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.90 million.

SHYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $630,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,262,962.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,300. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 228,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 15,881 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in The Shyft Group by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 25,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $45.08. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

