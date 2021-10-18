$264.17 Million in Sales Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will announce $264.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $262.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $267.00 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $257.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $21.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Associated Banc by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Associated Banc by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Associated Banc by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 603,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 184,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,207,000 after purchasing an additional 139,041 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.