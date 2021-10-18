$31.19 Million in Sales Expected for Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will post $31.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.80 million and the highest is $31.57 million. Clipper Realty posted sales of $29.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year sales of $124.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.20 million to $125.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $128.68 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $132.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Clipper Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLPR traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 24,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,676. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $131.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.01. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $9.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

