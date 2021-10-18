$313.51 Million in Sales Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will post $313.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $310.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $317.00 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $224.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $944.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $941.71 million to $948.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Construction Partners stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,428. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.46. Construction Partners has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Construction Partners by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 349,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after buying an additional 23,175 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Construction Partners by 338.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 197,707 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

