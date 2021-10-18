$316.87 Million in Sales Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will report $316.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $322.28 million and the lowest is $312.84 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $109.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLAY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.08. 18,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.71.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

