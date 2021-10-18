4,400 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,275,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 560,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,099,334,000 after purchasing an additional 505,072 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $627.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $277.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $580.38 and its 200 day moving average is $538.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $646.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $642.65.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

