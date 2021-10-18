47,234 Shares in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 112.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $28.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $134.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.

Landmark Bancorp Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LARK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK).

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.