$504.00 Million in Sales Expected for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to post $504.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings. MSCI reported sales of $425.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MSCI.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.43.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $619.82. 180,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $667.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $628.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Read More: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSCI (MSCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.