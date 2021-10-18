6,073 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Acquired by University of Notre Dame DU Lac

University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. J.B. Hunt Transport Services makes up about 2.9% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,352 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,081,000 after acquiring an additional 907,873 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after acquiring an additional 599,765 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,438,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 857,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,715,000 after acquiring an additional 155,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.67.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBHT stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $192.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.92.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

