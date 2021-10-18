67,163 Shares in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Acquired by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1,134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after purchasing an additional 175,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,376,000 after purchasing an additional 151,989 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,925,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 222,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 100,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.24. 131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,786. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.12 and a 1 year high of $110.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 6,067 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $541,115.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,004 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.85.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

