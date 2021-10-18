6,900 Shares in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cutera by 629.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Cutera by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cutera by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cutera by 424.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $43.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.74 million, a P/E ratio of 119.95 and a beta of 1.63. Cutera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $58.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $47,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,758.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,815 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

