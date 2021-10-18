837,604 Shares in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 837,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,748,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $131,009.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,950.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 67.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIC opened at $39.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.10. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 7.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIC. TheStreet upgraded Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

