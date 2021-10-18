$850,000.00 in Sales Expected for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to report $850,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 million and the lowest is $0.00. Ardelyx reported sales of $2.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year sales of $9.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $11.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.40 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $11.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARDX. Wedbush downgraded shares of Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Ardelyx stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 129,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,463,877. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 491.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the first quarter worth $70,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the first quarter worth $73,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at $83,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

