$945.90 Million in Sales Expected for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will announce $945.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $950.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $944.91 million. GoDaddy posted sales of $844.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.06) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,775. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

