Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,632 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,312 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,139 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,506,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $174,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,401 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $158,654,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,139,623,000 after buying an additional 1,276,670 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.52.

ABT stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.23. The company had a trading volume of 24,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $103.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $207.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

