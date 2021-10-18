Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Short Interest Up 33.9% in September

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 264,800 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the September 15th total of 197,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

ABST has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $568.61 million, a P/E ratio of 143.02 and a beta of 0.86. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Absolute Software by 77.4% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,296,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 565,894 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Absolute Software in the second quarter valued at about $6,259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Absolute Software by 229.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 306,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Absolute Software by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after buying an additional 203,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Absolute Software in the second quarter valued at about $2,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.