Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells $847,959.78 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $847,959.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $201.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter worth $2,628,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8,995.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 63,418 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 68.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 110,991.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 70.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the period. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

