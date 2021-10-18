Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the September 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.42.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,436. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $18,340,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 15.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 34.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Accenture by 0.5% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 374,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.42 on Monday, reaching $343.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,377. The company has a market capitalization of $217.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.60. Accenture has a 52 week low of $212.45 and a 52 week high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

