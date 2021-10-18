AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.11.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $25.26 on Monday. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.04.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after buying an additional 926,136 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 3,500.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 868,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after buying an additional 844,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 103,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 21,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.